UTEP & NMSU take part in Conference USA Football Media Day

Published 11:16 PM

FRISCO, Texas - The college football season is just around the corner and Tuesday was Conference USA Football Media Day.

UTEP took part for the final time as members of Conference USA as next year they'll join the Mountain West Conference.

UTEP head coach Scotty Walden was joined by wide receiver Cam Thomas and defensive tackle KD Johnson.

Walden enters his second season with the Miners coming off a 3-9 record in 2024.

UTEP kicks off their season August 30 at Utah State.

New Mexico State was represented by head coach Tony Sanchez, quarterback Logan Fife, and linebacker Tyler Martinez.

Sanchez also enters his second season as head coach of the Aggies.

NMSU ended the 2024 season with a 3-9 record.

The Aggies will open their 2025 season at Aggie Memorial Stadium August 30 against Bryant University.

