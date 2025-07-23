El Paso’s Stephanie Han to defend WBA lightweight championship in August

EL PASO, Texas - Stephanie Han is gearing up for her next match.

Wednesday it was made official, the El Paso boxer and current WBA lightweight world champion will defend her title next month in Orlando, Florida.

The match is scheduled for August 23 against Colombian challenger Paulina Angel.

This will be Han's first title defense since winning the WBA lightweight championship in February.

Han is undefeated, 10-0 with three knockouts.

Her opponent, Angel is 7-1-2 and also has three knockouts.

This also marks Han's first fight under the Most Valuable Promotions banner.

Han signed with the company in June, a company owned by boxer and social media influencer, Jake Paul.

Han's last match was in February in El Paso when she won the WBA lightweight title against Hannah Terlep via a first round knockout.