Jessie Darnell memorial 3-on-3 basketball tournament continues to grow in Lordsburg, NM

(Courtesy: Eddie Morelos)

LORDSBURG, NM - In a town of 2,200 people where the streets seem calm for most of the year, Lordsburg seems to gain a big spark of life when the Jessie Darnell 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament rolls around.

The 16th Annual Jessie Darnell 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament was held on July 11-13, 2025 in Lordsburg High School Gymnasium with 141 teams invading the small southwestern New Mexico Town.

With 141 teams and rosters being at 4-5 players per team, there were at least 564 participants in Lordsburg. With parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other family members making the trip to watch the action, it could be estimated that another 1,000 people spent the weekend in the rural bootheel town.

“We believe that this event really helps our small town,” said tournament organizer and sister to Jessie Darnell, Jamie Diaz. “People spend on food, lodging, items at the local stores and more.”

The tournament, which started in 2008, is a fundraiser to help give out scholarships to Lordsburg High School graduating student-athletes. To date, the Jessie Darnell 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament has provided $39,000 in scholarships.

“Our mission is to raise money for scholarships, bring mental health awareness and suicide awareness as well as showcase our small community of Lordsburg,” said DJ Saucedo, Tournament Director and Head Coach of the Lordsburg High School boys basketball team and track team.

The 141 teams that participated is the most in the history of this tournament. Below are the listings of the winners from each division.

Other notes:

A 65” TV was donated by Grey Bar Inc. out of Tucson, Ariz. and won by Jesus Gallegos.

The Annual 3-point contest was held on Saturday. There were 35 participants for the under-13 pool, while there were 65 contestants in the 13-and-up round.

Steele Schweinebraten won the (13+) three point contest and won four tickets to an Arizona Wildcats football game in Tucson, Ariz. The prize pack was donated by JJ Salinas. David Ramirez was the runner up.

Branson Bowman won the kids 3-point contest and a fireworks package, while Eli Arias was the runner up.

LHS graduates Sofiya Jemente, Felipe Allen and Valerie Guerrero were awarded the Jessie Darnell One Heartbeat Scholarship from the previous three-day tournament.

2025 Winners

10U WINNERS:

CHAMPIONS: Ballvengers - Obed Romero, Thor Schoonover, Rodrigo Saldivar and Caleb Valdiviezo.

Runner up: Ballhogs - Daxton Hooker, Johnny Sexton, Audrey Runyan, and Brayln Nickerson.

CONSOLATION: McBuckets - Eli DeLaGarza, Gabriel Martinez, Cusius Callaway, and Natalia Rodriguez.

12U BOTTOM BRACKET:

CHAMPIONS: Gurl Trotters - Gianna Zubia, Ally, Abby, Jade Marin.

Runner up: Wolfpack Blue - Nolan Garcia, Cameron, Jeremiah, JD.

CONSOLATION: Brick City Hoopers - Jayceon Rope, Zamya Villalba, Neveah Borseth, Ariana Rope.

12U TOP BRACKET:

CHAMPIONS: Los Primos - Beckham Bluth, Gibson, Bluth, Tristan Donaldson, and Hendrix Donaldson.

Runner up: Bulldogs - Eli Mesa, Estevan Mesa, Brunson Bowman, and Marcus Mondragon. CONSOLATION-Swishermen, River Dahn-Bredine, Ray Schofield, Theo Cramm, and Rowan Burchett

14U WINNERS

CHAMPIONS: Morenci Heat - Marcus Nojar, Yanuel Gigante, Ruel Rogers, and Daniel Manzo.

Runner up: Chino Hills - Oswald Aguilar, Josue Salas, Angel Parra, and Ryan Barker.

CONSOLATION: Ball Hogs - Dustin Hooker, Jameson Runyan, Molly Allsup, and Brody Topmiller.

16U GIRLS WINNERS

CHAMPIONS: Knight Time - Lilanna Lindley, Alyssa Carnathan, Valerie Ruiz, and Gabriella Herrera.

Runner up: Ballers - Maddy Mansfield, Kaeli Grado, Jordyn Alarcon, and Danielle Esquivel.

CONSOLATION: RUGRATS - Natalie Guerrero, Neveah DeLaGarza, Destiney Newell, and Julissa Rodriguez.

16U BOYS WINNERS

CHAMPIONS: White Men Can’t Jump - Angelo Veltri, Izon Guck, Nico Detterick, and Bryson Shock.

Runner up: LC Basket Brawlers - Elijah Herrera, Andres Ramos, Logan Rodriguez, and Jaylaughen Yarbrough.

CONSOLATION: Cherry Poppers - Luis Jacquez, Ethan Newell, and Jonathan Gutierrez.

17 WOMENS WINNERS

CHAMPIONS: Shot Callers - Micaela Medina, Brenda Nicholas, Celina Celaya, Briana Montoya and Neomi Kimble.

Runner up: NM Elite - Faith Silva, Jazlene Ruiz, and Lorrena Viarreal. CONSOLATION- Swish Squad, Emma Stanley, Janeene Land, Rhiannon Land, and Paulina Mendoza.

17 MENS BOTTOM BRACKET

CHAMPIONS: 0 - Zay Nofchissey, Donnie Vozza, Hot Gibson, Antonio Medina.

Runner up: AZ - Jojo Ruelas, Z. Alvarado, Dax Gonzales, and Brandon Napper.

CONSOLATION: Brick Layers - Tony Tena, Manuel Apodaca, Jorge Bustamante, and Marco Gonzalez.

17 MENS TOP BRACKET

CHAMPIONS: ULTIMATE - Eric Saenz, Alex Alfaro, Jordan Ramirez, and Brandon Kehres.

Runner up: TEAM OTN - Johnny Plowman, Ray Saucedo, Deuce Williams, and Jacob Esquivel.

Third: MOVIN - Victor Garcia, Orlando Oritz, Andres Villa, and Bryan Valencia.

35 MENS WINNERS

CHAMPIONS: Ya Pa Que - Anthony Madrid, Tommy Stubbins, Chris Alvarez, and Mike Jones.

Runner up: Uncle Drew - CJ Livingston, Maurice Lane, Chris Johnson and Steven Chavez.

CONSOLATION: Old Squad - Ronald Tillis, Isaac Acosta, Lalo Acosta and Rocky Gonzales.