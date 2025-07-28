NMSU’s Dakerric Hobbs named to Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Redshirt senior Dakerric Hobbs has been tabbed as one of the top players in all of college football entering his final campaign in Las Cruces.

The lockdown cornerback has been named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist, recognizing the top 1000 NFL prospects across the college football ranks.

Hobbs returns for his second season with the program after transferring over from Sam Houston ahead of the 2024 season.

Last year, Hobbs appeared in all 12 games for the Aggies and tallied a total of 37 tackles to finish sixth on the team.

He also recorded six pass breakups to finish the year tied for first on the squad.

In his first season with the Aggies, Hobbs logged a season high of six tackles, including three solo tackles, against rival New Mexico on Sept. 28.

Additionally, he recorded one of the Aggies’ nine interceptions when he picked off a pass against Western Kentucky.

Ultimately, Hobbs was named honorable mention All-CUSA by College Football Network for his efforts.

The Shrine Bowl 1000 highlights the individual achievements of players as well as their future NFL potential.

This also builds the foundation and starting point for deciding who will participate in the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl, a best-in-class all-star event that will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on January 27, 2026.

There, players will be coached by NFL coaches and will have access to NFL-level resources and facilities.

For complete coverage of the NM State football program, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Football), Twitter (@NMStateFootball) and Instagram (@NMStateFB).