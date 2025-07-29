El Paso’s Darell Hernaiz returns to Athletics after being recalled from Triple-A

SACRAMENTO, California - El Pasoan Darell Hernaiz is making his return to "The Show."

Tuesday, the Athletics recalled the former Americas Trail Blazer from their Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators.

This will be Hernaiz's first time joining the main club this season.

Hernaiz made his MLB debut in 2024 when he joined the Athletics during the summer of that season.

This year with the Aviators, Hernaiz leads all of the Athletics minor league players with 118 hits, 50 RBI, and 66 runs scored.

Hernaiz joins the Athletics with a .305 batting average in the minors.

Hernaiz was in the lineup for the Athletics heading into Tuesday's home game against Seattle.

He'll be filling in at shortstop for Athletics all-star Jacob Wilson who was placed on the 10-day injured list as he recovers from a fractured left forearm.