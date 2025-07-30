NMSU Football: Aggies begin fall camp as season opener approaches

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The college football season is just around the corner and that mean it's time for the start of fall camps.

The NMSU Aggies were the first in the Borderland to take the field Wednesday morning to begin fall camp.

UTEP kicks off their fall camp Thursday.

NMSU head coach Tony Sanchez is entering his second season with the Aggies.

Sanchez felt last season the team was at a disadvantage after losing players to the transfer portal.

That's not the case this year.

Sanchez believes they have the talent to make a run and hopefully win a Conference USA championship.

With 14 practices left to go this fall camp it gives the Aggies some time to iron things out:

Last year the Aggies struggled to solidify a starting quarterback who showed consistency and who could ultimately lead the team to a winning season.

However, things are already looking different when it comes to the quarterback position as the aggies have already locked in their QB1, Logan Fife.

Fife is a transfer from Montana who will have the job of leading the Aggies on the offensive side of the ball.

Fife was the Grizzlies leading passer with 167 completions and 14 touchdowns while maintaining a completion percentage of 64%.

He helped lead Montana to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Coach Sanchez said Fife earned the starting spot back in the spring.

The Aggies first scrimmage during fall camp will be Sunday.

The team's season opener will be August 30 against Bryant at Aggie Memorial Stadium.