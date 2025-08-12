UTEP still searching for starting QB at halfway point of fall camp

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners are at the halfway point of their fall camp, and following the first scrimmage of the season, they are still looking to solidify who will be under center when they take on Utah State in just over two weeks.

The battle is still wide open, with head coach Scotty Walden telling ABC-7 that it is a 4 man race with Skyler Locklear, Malachi Nelson, Cade McConnell, and Shay Smith.

After two straight years with a quarterback battle, Walden said he's learned how to handle the situation better than last season.

"I hadn't been in the starting role fire with (Skyler), I got to go through that with him last year, I got to see Cade McConnell starting last year, I got to see Shay Smith last year in real game action. I kind of got a better feel for the room being around them a year, not only in games but in practice."

The quarterbacks also feel more comfortable. Locklear said he's handling the process by doing the most he can, and letting the pieces fall into place.

"All you can do is go out there, and take it play by play, and take it game by game, not take a day for granted. Be the best you can and let it end up how it's going to."