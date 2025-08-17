NMSU soccer closes weekend with first season win over ACU, 1-0

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State bounced back on Sunday afternoon, earning its first win of the 2025 season with a 1-0 shutout over Abilene Christian at the Soccer Athletic Complex.

The win also marks the Aggies’ third win over ACU in program history.

The Crimson and White struck early when senior midfielder Meredith Scott buried a chance in the 17th minute, a goal that ultimately stood as the game-winner.

From there, NM State leaned on a disciplined back line and a strong performance in net from goalkeeper Valerie Guha, who tallied five saves to preserve the clean sheet.

“It was a team effort,” Scott noted. “We battled together, and it felt good.”

The shutout marked the Aggies’ first of the season after recording three shutouts last season. Sunday’s shutout marked the first since October 13, 2024, when NM State logged a 2-0 win over Kennesaw State.

While the Aggies generated six shots and four corner kicks, it was their defensive grit that made the difference, holding the Wildcats scoreless despite 10 total shots and a late push in the second half.

The win evens NM State’s record at 1-1-0 heading into the remainder of its opening homestand.

Tallying their first minutes as Aggies was Ainsleigh Thomson and Yayu Wu, who both contributed with double figure minutes.