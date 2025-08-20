Chicago Bears place Deion Hankins on season-ending injury reserve

EL PASO, Texas - The road to the NFL certainly has its ups and downs, and no one knows that any better than El Pasoan Deion Hankins.

After scoring his first touchdown in a preseason game with the Chicago Bears a week ago, Hankins suffered a knee injury this past Sunday in the team's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

The injury happened in the first quarter as Hankins was attempting to make a catch thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams.

Hankins limped off the field and would not return to the game.

He was getting a chance to play alongside the team's starters prior to the injury.

It would later be reported that Hankins injured his quad.

Wednesday, the Bears announced Hankins was placed on injured reserve which will effectively end his season.

The Parkland grad and former UTEP Miner was fighting for a roster spot after signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Bears.

In the team's first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, Hankins caught a touchdown pass from Bears quarterback Case Keenum.