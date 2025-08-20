Former NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia lands new job

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Former NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia has landed a new job.

Moccia shared the news on his X account that he's joined CaringCent Athletics.

CaringCent is an organization that helps college athletic programs with fundraising solutions.

The company announced Moccia will be an industry consultant to its leadership team.

Moccia had been NMSU's Athletic Director since 2014, but he was fired by the university in January.

Moccia had come under scrutiny because of incidents that occurred under his leadership.

That included a hazing investigation involving the men's basketball program.