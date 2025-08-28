Micah Parsons traded by Cowboys to Packers, gets record contract

(Courtesy: ABC/ESPN)

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

In exchange, the Cowboys received three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks (2026 and 2027).

Parsons agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers that includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and $136 million in total guarantees, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, sources told ESPN.

Parsons released a statement on social media Thursday, saying in part, "I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process."

Earlier Thursday, ESPN reported that the Cowboys were willing to listen to trade offers for the four-time Pro Bowler, and talks escalated quickly.

The trade brings a close to what at one time appeared to be a careerlong relationship between the Cowboys and Parsons.

Before the 2021 draft, Parson said his dream was to play for the Cowboys and after a trade down, Dallas took him with the No. 12 overall selection.

As late as last December, Parsons told ESPN he wanted his name to be remembered like Hall of Famers Bob Lilly, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, whose jersey numbers have never been worn again.

But those feelings ended this season during an acrimonious negotiation on a contract extension that was never finalized and a trade request that was made on Aug. 1. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the Cowboys would not trade Parsons, but the package in return was evidently worthy of a deal.