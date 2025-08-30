Skip to Content
Halftime Update: NMSU leads Bryant, 9-3

Published 8:44 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are currently in close game against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

At halftime, the Aggies are on top 9-3.

NMSU would find the end zone on their second possession of the game following a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Logan Fife to wide receiver PJ Johnson III.

The extra point attempt was blocked by Bryant

The Aggies took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

Bryant's first points of the game would come by way of a field goal in the first quarter.

The score at the end of the first was 6-3, NMSU.

NMSU would tack on three more points in the second quarter courtesy of a field goal by NMSU kicker Ryan Hawk.

9-3 NMSU.

Neither NMSU or Bryant were able to get anything going offensively as the second quarter would end with NMSU holding on to a 6 point lead, 9-3 at the half.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

