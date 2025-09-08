El Paso’s Aaron Jones kicks off 9th season in the NFL; Jones gets TD in Vikings win over Bears, 27-24

EL PASO, Texas - Aaron Jones kicked off his 9th season in the NFL Monday night at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The former Burges Mustang and UTEP Miner entered his second season with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings kicked off their season against the Chicago Bears with a come from behind victory, 27-24.

Jones had a quite day at the running back position, but he once again proved his versatility and had stellar game as a receiver.

In the 4th quarter of the game with Minnesota trailing 17-12, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy would connect with Jones on a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Jones would end the night with 23 yards rushing on 8 carries, but he tied for most receiving yards for the Vikings with 44 yards on three receptions and one touchdown.