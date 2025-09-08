Skip to Content
Sports

El Paso’s Aaron Jones kicks off 9th season in the NFL; Jones gets TD in Vikings win over Bears, 27-24

aaron jones camp web pic 1
By
New
Published 10:49 PM

EL PASO, Texas - Aaron Jones kicked off his 9th season in the NFL Monday night at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The former Burges Mustang and UTEP Miner entered his second season with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings kicked off their season against the Chicago Bears with a come from behind victory, 27-24.

Jones had a quite day at the running back position, but he once again proved his versatility and had stellar game as a receiver.

In the 4th quarter of the game with Minnesota trailing 17-12, Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy would connect with Jones on a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Jones would end the night with 23 yards rushing on 8 carries, but he tied for most receiving yards for the Vikings with 44 yards on three receptions and one touchdown.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.