One-on-one with UTEP’s Scotty Walden; Miners set to battle #7 Texas in Austin

EL PASO, Texas - UTEP, coming off its decisive home-opening victory, will take the road to take on no. 7 Texas on Saturday, Sept. 13, in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at Campbell-Williams Field.

The Miners (1-1) and Longhorns (1-1) are set for a 2:15 p.m. MDT/3:15 CT kickoff on the SEC Network.

Fans can listen on 95.5 KLAQ with “The Voice of the UTEP Miners” Jon Teicher, returning for his 45th season calling the action for the Orange and Blue.

Former UTEP football coach Aaron Price joins “Teich” in the booth, while Mando Medina will roam the sidelines.

The Miners chalked up win no. 1 of the season after a dominant 42-17 victory over UT Martin on Sept. 6 in the Sun Bowl.

The “Blue Blaze” offense tallied 472 yards of total offense against the Skyhawks, the most during the Scotty Walden era.

A highlight in the contest was when transfer running back Hahsaun Wilson’s program-record 94-yard touchdown run that gave the Miners a 28-7 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half.

Wilson gashed the UTM defense with 117 yards on eight carries.

Malachi Nelson put up career numbers in his first home start, throwing for career bests in touchdowns (four) and pass yards (278).

Nelson hooked up with running back Ashten Emory on a couple of scores (eight yards, 12 yards), along with finding Toric Goins Jr. on a 48-yard touchdown pass and connecting with Kenny Odom on a career-long 74-yard touchdown pass. Goins Jr. (105) and Odom (124) hit the century mark in the air.

Defensively, the Miners tallied four sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

The stingy defense allowed only 4-of-17 on third-down conversions. Linebacker Micah Davey bullied over the offensive players for 14 tackles – his 19thcareer double-digit effort. Justin Content recorded a career-high nine tackles, while Neil Campbell set the tone for the Miners when he sacked UTM quarterback Jase Bauer, which led to a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Joshua Rudolph early in the contest. Emory scored the first of his three touchdowns on a two-yard rush that gave UTEP an early 7-0 edge.

The no. 7-ranked Longhorns won their first game of the season, beating up on San Jose State, 38-7, on Sept. 6, in Austin.

Arch Manning threw four touchdowns in the first half against the Spartans. Manning topped off the day with a 20-yard touchdown rush in the third for the last points of the contest. Manning finished the day 19-of-30 for 295 yards with one pick. Running back CJ Baxter gained 64 yards on 13 carries, while wide receiver Parker Livingstone tallied 128 yards on four receptions and two scores. Tight end Jack Endries added two catches for two TDs and 52 yards. Defensive back Michael Taaffee led with eight tackles, and defensive lineman Maraad Watson tallied 1.5 sacks. Defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau picked off a pass.

Manning versus Nelson is a side feature in Saturday’s contest, as the two signal callers were rated two of the top five quarterbacks coming out of high school in 2023. Nelson was ranked no. 1 overall by ESPN. Both QBs have similar numbers in 2025 thus far – Nelson has thrown for 456 yards on 36-of-60 passing with one interception and five touchdown passes. Manning has thrown for 465 yards on 36-of-60 passing, two picks, five touchdowns and one rushing score.

UTEP (1-1, 0-0) vs. #7 Texas (1-1, 0-0)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: 2:15 p.m. MDT3:15 CT

Location: Austin, Texas

Venue: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at Campbell-Williams Field (100,119)

X Updated: @UTEPFB