Aaron Jones placed on injured reserve following hamstring injury

MINNESOTA - The Minnesota Vikings have placed Aaron Jones on injured reserve after he sustained an injury to his hamstring.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones injured his hamstring during Minnesota's Sunday night game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The former UTEP Miner and Burges grad will be out of action for a minimum of four weeks.

Jones is currently in his 9th season in the NFL, second season as running back with the Minnesota Vikings.

Through two games, Jones has carried the ball 13 times for a total of 46 rushing yards.

He has one receiving touchdown on the season that came in the team's first game against the Chicago Bears.