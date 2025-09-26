Improvements to Sportspark lighting underway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is officially underway at the El Paso County Sports Park.

This project is part of the voter-approved 2024 Capital Improvement Bond.

The sports park is located at 178 in North Zaragoza on the eastside.

Upgrades at the sports park include energy efficient LED lighting and new ball tracking technology, which elevates the experience for athletes

County officials are saying this lighting stays at the park and will not illuminate the surrounding neighborhood, bringing light that allows the players to see the ball more clearly as it enters the outfield.

This is the first of 19 parks and recreation projects that were approved in the Capital Improvement Bond. The bond put aside $95.6 million for park improvements.