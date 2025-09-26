Skip to Content
Sports

Improvements to Sportspark lighting underway

By
Published 6:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is officially underway at the El Paso County Sports Park.

This project is part of the voter-approved 2024 Capital Improvement Bond.

The sports park is located at 178 in North Zaragoza on the eastside.

Upgrades at the sports park include energy efficient LED lighting and new ball tracking technology, which elevates the experience for athletes

County officials are saying this lighting stays at the park and will not illuminate the surrounding neighborhood, bringing light that allows the players to see the ball more clearly as it enters the outfield.

This is the first of 19 parks and recreation projects that were approved in the Capital Improvement Bond. The bond put aside $95.6 million for park improvements.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.