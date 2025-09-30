Eastlake volleyball continues winning ways taking down Coronado in straight sets

EL PASO, Texas - The Eastlake volleyball team continues their impressive streak in district play.

The Falcons are currently in first place in district 1-6A.

Tuesday, they paid a visit to Coronado High School to take on the Coronado Thunderbirds.

Coronado came into the match sitting in 4th place in district 1-6A.

Eastlake would go on to win the match in straight sets as they improved their overall record to 29-3, and 6-0 in district play.