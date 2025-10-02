NMSU takes down Sam Houston for first conference win of the season, 37-10

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico State picked up their first conference win of the season Thursday night taking down the Sam Houston Bearkats, 37-10.

The win also snapped a two game losing skid.

NMSU improved their overall record to 3-2, while their conference record now stands at 1-1.

The Aggies were up 10-3 at halftime before they put up 27 points in the second half, while holding the Bearkats to just 7 points.

NMSU quarterback, Logan Fife had a stellar game as he ended the night with 255 yards passing, one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Aggies will get a bit of break before their next game.

NMSU will hit the road October 14 when they pay a visit to Liberty.