NMSU falls to Liberty on the road following missed field goal on final play, 30-27

LYNCHBURG, Virginia - The New Mexico State Aggies had plenty of chances to come away with a win on the road against the Liberty Flames.

However, too many errors on special teams, and a missed field goal in the final seconds is what ultimately doomed the Aggies.

Special teams were a big problem for the Aggies.

They gave up a touchdown on a kickoff return, and then turned the ball over twice to the Flames following a muffed punt.

Those errors led to 17 total points for Liberty.

With Liberty up 30-27 late in the 4th quarter, NMSU had 36 seconds left to march down the field to try and tie the game with a field goal or win it with a touchdown.

With 4 seconds left in the game, NMSU attempted a 47-yard field goal to send the game to overtime, but the kick from Ryan Hawk was wide left.

NMSU quarterback Logan Fife had a great game throwing for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns.

NMSU drops to 3-3 on the season, 1-2 in Conference USA play.

The Aggies return home for their next game Wednesday, October 22 against Missouri State.

Scoring Summary:

1st Quarter:

Liberty kicker, Jay Billingsley hits a 28-yard field goal.

NMSU 0 Liberty 3

2nd Quarter:

NMSU kicker, Ryan Hawk connects on a 27-yard field goal.

NMSU 3 Liberty 3

Liberty's Julian Gray returns NMSU kickoff for a touchdown.

NMSU 3 Liberty 10

Liberty running back Evan Dickens rushed for an 8-yard touchdown.

NMSU 3 Liberty 17

NMSU kicker, Ryan Hawk connects on a 24-yard field goal.

NMSU 6 Liberty 17

Liberty kicker, Jay Billingsley connects on a 43-yard field goal.

Halftime: NMSU 6 Liberty 20

3rd Quarter:

NMSU running back Kadarius Calloway rushed for a 2-yard touchdown.

NMSU 13 Liberty 20

NMSU quarterback Logan Fife threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Faupel.

NMSU 20 Liberty 20

4th Quarter:

NMSU quarterback Logan Fife threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brodie Malone-Bradford.

NMSU 27 Liberty 20

Liberty kicker, Jay Billingsley connects on a 29-yard field goal.

NMSU 27 Liberty 23

Liberty running back Evan Dickens rushed for an 8-yard touchdown.

NMSU 27 Liberty 30

With 4 seconds left in the game, NMSU kicker Ryan Hawk had a chance to tie the game to send it to overtime, but his kick was wide left.