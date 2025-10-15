Miners Win! UTEP snaps 4 game losing skid with road victory against Sam Houston, 35-17

HOUSTON, Texas - The UTEP Miners are back in the win column.

Wednesday night in Houston, TX the Miners defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats, 35-17.

Sam Houston is located in Huntsville, TX but this season the Bearkats are playing their home football games at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston while their stadium is under renovations.

The win snapped UTEP's 4-game losing skid, and handed the Miners their 2nd win of the season.

It was also the team's first FBS victory this season, and first Conference USA win of the year.

Quarterback Skyler Locklear made his second start of the season for the Miners.

Locklear had a great game throwing for 236 yards, 2 touchdowns, one interception, and 2 rushing touchdowns.

The Miners are now 2-5 on the season, 1-2 in conference play.

UTEP will enter a bye week before their next game which will be on the road at Kennesaw State Tuesday, October 28.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter:

Sam Houston quarterback Hunter Watson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Malik Phillips.

UTEP 0 Sam Houston 7

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Josh Schuchts.

UTEP 7 Sam Houston 7

2nd Quarter:

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear with a 2-yard touchdown run.

UTEP 14 Sam Houston 7

Sam Houston kicker Christian Pavon connects on a 26-yard field goal.

UTEP 14 Sam Houston 10

Halftime Score: UTEP 14 Sam Houston 10

*Sam Houston quarterback Hunter Watson would leave the game due to injury and would not return

3rd Quarter:

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear runs for a 15-yard touchdown.

UTEP 21 Sam Houston 10

Sam Houston quarterback Mabrey Mettauer threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Lonnie Adkism

UTEP 21 Sam Houston 17

4th Quarter:

UTEP quarterback Skyler Locklear threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Odom.

UTEP 28 Sam Houston 17

UTEP running back Ashten Emory with a 34-yard touchdown run.

UTEP 35 Sam Houston 17

Final Score: UTEP 35 Sam Houston 17

