NMSU falls in overtime to Missouri State, 24-17

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - It was another heartbreaking loss for the New Mexico State Aggies Wednesday night in Las Cruces.

The Aggies fell in overtime to the Missouri State Bears, 24-17.

It was NMSU's final midweek game of the season as the Aggies were looking to go 4-0 at home this season for the first time in 20 years.

Both quarterbacks struggled to get anything going in the first half.

Despite a 7-7 halftime score, both QBS each threw 2 interceptions in the first half.

NMSU quarterback Logan Fife ended the game with 207 yards passing, one touchdown and 4 interceptions.

Fife's fourth interception happened in overtime and would end up securing the victory for the Bears.

NMSU's overall record this season drops to 3-4, 1-3 in Conference USA play.

The Aggies will next hit the road to Western Kentucky on Saturday, November 1.

Scoring Summary:

1st Quarter:

Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jeron Askren.

Missouri State 7 NMSU 0

2nd Quarter:

NMSU running back Isaiah Rudison rushes for a 4-yard touchdown.

Missouri State 7 NMSU 7

Halftime Score: Missouri State 7 NMSU 7

3rd Quarter:

Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ramone Green Jr.

Missouri State 14 NMSU 7

Missouri State kicker Yousef Obeid connects on a 32-yard field goal attempt.

Missouri State 17 NMSU 7

4th Quarter:

NMSU kicker Ryan Hawk connects on a 25-yard field goal.

Missouri State 17 NMSU 10

NMSU quarterback Logan Fife threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Faupel.

Missouri State 17 NMSU 17

Overtime:

Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ronnel Johnson.

Missouri State 24 NMSU 17

NMSU quarterback Logan Fife throws an interception to end the game.

Final Score: Missouri State 24 NMSU 17