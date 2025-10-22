NMSU falls in overtime to Missouri State, 24-17
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - It was another heartbreaking loss for the New Mexico State Aggies Wednesday night in Las Cruces.
The Aggies fell in overtime to the Missouri State Bears, 24-17.
It was NMSU's final midweek game of the season as the Aggies were looking to go 4-0 at home this season for the first time in 20 years.
Both quarterbacks struggled to get anything going in the first half.
Despite a 7-7 halftime score, both QBS each threw 2 interceptions in the first half.
NMSU quarterback Logan Fife ended the game with 207 yards passing, one touchdown and 4 interceptions.
Fife's fourth interception happened in overtime and would end up securing the victory for the Bears.
NMSU's overall record this season drops to 3-4, 1-3 in Conference USA play.
The Aggies will next hit the road to Western Kentucky on Saturday, November 1.
Scoring Summary:
1st Quarter:
Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jeron Askren.
Missouri State 7 NMSU 0
2nd Quarter:
NMSU running back Isaiah Rudison rushes for a 4-yard touchdown.
Missouri State 7 NMSU 7
Halftime Score: Missouri State 7 NMSU 7
3rd Quarter:
Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Ramone Green Jr.
Missouri State 14 NMSU 7
Missouri State kicker Yousef Obeid connects on a 32-yard field goal attempt.
Missouri State 17 NMSU 7
4th Quarter:
NMSU kicker Ryan Hawk connects on a 25-yard field goal.
Missouri State 17 NMSU 10
NMSU quarterback Logan Fife threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Faupel.
Missouri State 17 NMSU 17
Overtime:
Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ronnel Johnson.
Missouri State 24 NMSU 17
NMSU quarterback Logan Fife throws an interception to end the game.
Final Score: Missouri State 24 NMSU 17