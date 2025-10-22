Skip to Content
TNA wrestling returns to El Paso in December; one-on-one interview with TNA’s Nic Nemeth

By
Published 8:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas - TNA wrestling returns to El Paso in December for three consecutive days of professional wrestling.

The events will be held at the El Paso County Coliseum on December 5, 6, and 7.

The show on Friday, December 5 will be a live pay-per-view event that will be streamed world-wide, TNA Final Resolution.

The following two days will be television tapings for TNA Impact.

ABC-7's Adrian Ochoa spoke with TNA wrestler Nic Nemeth about the upcoming events.

Nemeth was known as Dolph Ziggler during his time wrestling in the WWE.

Tickets for the events at the El Paso County Coliseum will go on sale to the general public Friday.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

