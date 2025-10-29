Emma Bunch named Conference USA Women’s Golfer of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - Just one day after earning a share of the individual title at The Clash at Boulder Creek, NM State women’s golfer Emma Bunch has been named the Conference USA Women’s Golfer of the Week. For Bunch, this marks the 10th time in her illustrious career that she has garnered a weekly honor from the league office.

This week, Bunch battled her way to another individual title as she shot 11-under to finish atop the 108-player field in Las Vegas alongside Fresno State’s Amelia Garibaldi. Bunch opened the tournament with a 71 (-1) before posting back-to-back rounds of 67 (-5) to finish with a 54-hole score of 205 (-11) at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

For the week, the senior tallied 16 total birdies to rank second among the field on the way to securing the eighth individual title of her NM State career. This also marks the 19th top 10 finish across her four-year stay in Las Cruces.

Over the week, Bunch was exceptional on the par 5s at Boulder Creek, shooting a combined eight-under to finish tied for the best mark by any golfer in the field along with teammate Sophia Luna.

Bunch’s efforts also helped lead NM State to a second-place finish in the tournament as it recorded a program record 54-hole score of 844 (-20).

This bests an outing at the GCU Invitational in February 2024, when the Aggies shot 18-under for the week.

In total, the Aggies have now earned 13 CUSA Women’s Golfer of the Week honors since joining the league in 2023. This ranks first among CUSA programs over the last two years, with WKU’s 11 being the next most.