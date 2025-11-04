NMSU tops Adams State in season opener, 83-72
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies started the 2025 season in the win column with a 83-72 victory over Adams State.
NMSU has completely different look this season with 11 newcomers and only 2 returners.
In the game against the Adams State Grizzlies the Aggies had a 43-36 lead at the half.
NMSU was able to hold off the Grizzlies in the second half despite the Grizzlies cutting NMSU's lead to just 8 points.
NMSU's Jemel Jones led the way in scoring for the Aggies with 23 points.
The Aggies start their season 1-0 and will next take the court Tuesday, November 11 at the Pan American Center against New Mexico Highlands.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.