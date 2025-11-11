EPCC cross country women place 4th, men 12th at nationals

(Courtesy: El Paso Community College)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Community College (EPCC) Cross Country teams completed the 2025 season today with top 12 finishes at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Half Marathon National Championships at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa, hosted by Iowa Central Community College.

The EPCC women’s team finished fourth overall with 51 points, one point behind third place Ranger CC.

Odessa College took first place with 11 points. Freshman Nhamoinesu ‘Tadi’ Mabvuka finished 11th overall with a time of 1:21:33. Sophomore Antonia Ronoh finished 13th with a time of 1:21:52, and sophomore Hannah Martinez finished 31st with a time of 1:29:54.

On the men’s side, EPCC finished 12th overall with 150 points. Iowa Western took home the men’s team trophy with 9 points.

The Tejanos were led by sophomore Julian Guerra in 36th place with a time of 1:11:53, followed by sophomore Aydan Lugo in 53rd at 1:13:35 and sophomore Gustavo Salazar in 84th at 1:16:45.

The EPCC Women’s Cross Country team earned two All-American honors at the NJCAA Cross Country Championships Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Freshman Nhamoinesu ‘Tadi’ Mabvuka finished fifth overall, earning All-American status, along with sophomore Antonia Ronoh, who finished 11th overall, earning All-American status for the second time in her EPCC career, after earning 14th and All-American in 2024 in Richmond, Virginia.