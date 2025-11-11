Skip to Content
NMSU tops New Mexico Highlands to improve to 2-0, 74-58

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The NMSU Aggies are off to a strong start to their basketball season.

Tuesday night at the Pan American Center, the Aggies defeated the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys, 74-58.

The Aggies improved their record to 2-0.

NMSU's Jemel Jones was the team's leading scorer with 24 points.

The Aggies continue their homestand when they welcome in-state rival the New Mexico Lobos Saturday night at the Pan Am Center.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

