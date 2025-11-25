Interview with TNA Wrestling’s Frankie Kazarian & Ash by Elegance

EL PASO, Texas - TNA wrestling returns to El Paso in December for three consecutive days of professional wrestling.

The events will be held at the El Paso County Coliseum on December 5, 6, and 7.

The show on Friday, December 5 will be Final Resolution, a live pay-per-view event that will be streamed world-wide.

The following two days will be television tapings for TNA Impact.

ABC-7's Adrian Ochoa spoke with TNA world champion, Frankie Kazarian and Ash by Elegance.

Tickets for the events are on sale now through Ticketmaster or at tnawrestling.com.