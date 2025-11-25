NMSU improves to 5-0 on the season with victory over UC Irvine, 57-45

CANCUN, Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies continue to impress on the basketball court this season.

Tuesday night, the Aggies improved to 5-0 on the season following a 57-45 victory over UC Irvine.

The game was part of the Cancun Challenge.

NMSU had a 26-20 lead at halftime, and never gave up the lead in the entire second half.

NMSU's Jemel Jones led the way in scoring for the Aggies with 12 points.

The Aggies will have a quick turnaround as their next game of the Cancun Challenge will be Wednesday afternoon against Georgia State.

NMSU is off to a 5-0 start to their season for the first time since 1990.