NMSU Aggies surge past Georgia State to improve to 6-0  

CANCUN, Mexico - NM State (6-0) continued its undefeated start to the 2025-26 season today, powering past Georgia State (1-7) by a score of 77-58 inside the Hard Rock Riviera Maya.

With the victory, the Aggies improve to 6-0 for the first time since the historic 1969-70 season, a year that ended with a trip to the NCAA Final Four.

For the second straight game, NM State’s depth proved to be a difference-maker as the Aggie bench poured in 47 points, outscoring the Panthers' reserves by 41.

Eleven different Aggies found the scoring column, while five finished with eight or more points.

Georgia State opened the game on an 11-2 run and held a 9-point lead at the 15:38 mark.

However, the Aggies quickly settled in and responded with a pair of timely bursts.

The first turning point came midway through the opening half as Jayland Randall drilled a transition three, sparking a 10-2 NM State run that gave the Aggies their first lead at 19-16 with 10:14 remaining.

Chris Terrell fueled the surge with five points, including a deep two-point jumper and a corner three.

Following a back-and-forth stretch, NM State closed the half on another pivotal push – a 9-2 burst over the final two minutes.

Cyr Malonga converted a pair of free throws, Jemel Jones scored off a turnover, and Randall knocked down his third three-pointer of the period to extend the lead to nine.

Jones would add two free throws just before the horn to send the Aggies into the locker room ahead 37-28.

The Aggies wasted no time taking full control in the second half. Julius Mims opened the period with an alley-oop finish from Gabe Pickens, igniting what became the decisive stretch of the afternoon. From the 19:11 mark to 14:14, NM State unleashed an 11-0 run, pushing the lead to 45-30. The surge included second-chance baskets from Kyrese Mullen, a driving layup from Jae’Coby Osborne, and relentless offensive rebounding that kept Georgia State on its heels.

NM State’s advantage swelled to its largest at 28 points after an Elijah Elliott transition layup with 5:04 remaining, capping a dominant second-half display in which the Aggies outscored the Panthers 40-30.

Jemel Jones led the team with 12 points and three steals.

Chris Terrell and Elijah Elliott each added 11 points, respectively, while Osborne delivered another efficient outing with seven points and seven rebounds. Julius Mims posted 11 rebounds to pair with six points. NM State controlled the glass 49-39 and scored 34 points in the paint

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Julius Mims secured his second double-digit rebounding game of the season, grabbing 11 boards while adding six points, a block and a steal.

With the win, NM State starts 6-0 for the first time since the legendary 1969-70 season, which culminated with the program’s lone Final Four appearance.

The Aggie bench dominated with 47 points, their highest total of the season.

Elijah Elliott and Jemel Jones both finished the night with three steals. This was the highest total for Elliott this season and this matched Jones’ season high as he had three steals against New Mexico.