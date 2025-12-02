NMSU falls short in first season loss to South Alabama, 77-75

KATY, Texas - Despite a resilient effort and a season-best performance from its bench, NM State (6-1) suffered its first defeat of the year, falling 77-75 to South Alabama (8-1) inside the Merrell Center.

NM State came out strong in the opening half, using a burst of defensive activity and sharp perimeter shooting to build rhythm.

Midway through the period, the Aggies strung together their largest run of the night – an 11-0 surge sparked by back-to-back threes from Elijah Elliott and punctuated by another triple from Elliott off a Chris Terrell steal.

That run turned a 15-11 deficit into a 22-15 advantage and energized the Aggies.

NM State would later stretch the lead to seven following free throws from Kyrese Mullen as the Aggies continued to dictate tempo on both ends.

Behind 12 first-half bench points from Elliott and steady interior work from Jemel Jones, NM State took a 36-32 lead into the locker room.

As the second half unfolded, both teams answered run with run. South Alabama opened with an 11-0 burst to snatch momentum, but the Aggies punched right back.

With 12:25 remaining, Jones drilled a three to tie the game at 49-all, and minutes later, Jayland Randall buried a pair of threes in quick succession as part of a personal 8-point stretch that pushed NM State ahead 52-51.

The Aggies then built their largest lead of the half at 67-62 following a tough jumper from Jones and a second-chance three from Elliott. Inside the final three minutes, Randall continued to deliver, scoring another six straight points – including a strong finish through contact to put NM State up 73-68.

To finish the game, the Jaguars hit nine of their final 10 attempts at the stripe and took the lead for good with 20 seconds left. NM State had two looks at the win – both potential game-winning threes from Elliott and Randall, but neither found the mark as the Aggies fell in their first loss of the season in a nail-biter 77-75.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Jemel Jones recorded his seventh straight game in double figures, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists – his second near double-double of the season.



NM State’s bench went for a season-high 49 points, its most in any game this year. The Aggie reserves outscored South Alabama’s bench 49-8, fueled by standout efforts from Jayland Randall (21 points) and Elijah Elliott (18 points).

Randall posted a season-high 21 points, his first 20-point outing of the year, coming within three of his career high of 24.

A significant foul disparity shaped the night as South Alabama attempted 39 free throws compared to NM State’s 13.

Elliott turned in his best scoring performance of the season with 18 points. On the night, he would break his career-high three-point makes with six on the night – marking the most by any Aggie this year.