TNA Wrestling returns to the Sun City: Interview with TNA’s The Hardys

December 4, 2025 11:40 PM
Published 11:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas - TNA Wrestling returns to the Sun City for a three-day event at the El Paso County Coliseum.

It all begins Friday with a live pay-per-view event, TNA Final Resolution.

Then on Saturday and Sunday there will be tapings for TNA's weekly wrestling show, TNA Impact.

ABC-7 sports director Adrian Ochoa spoke with brothers Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Known as the Hardys, they are icons in the pro-wrestling business who have wrestled for various wrestling promotions throughout their careers.

The Hardys spoke about their return to El Paso, working with El Paso's own wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero, and about what fans can look forward to this weekend.

Tickets for this weekend's events can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at tnawrestling.com.

