UTEP Faces Toughest Test Yet in 95–40 Road Loss to No. 8 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The UTEP women’s basketball team fell for the first time this season, facing its toughest test of the year in a 95–40 road loss to No. 8 TCU on Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena. The Miners moved to 7–1 overall and 1–1 on the road.

UTEP battled throughout the afternoon but struggled to find rhythm against a top-10 defense, finishing at 24 percent from the floor while committing 22 turnovers. Ndack Mbengue led the Miners with 10 points and 10 rebounds, securing her third double-double of the season. Sirviva Legions added 10 points and six boards, while Mary Moses Amaniyo grabbed nine rebounds as UTEP continued to compete on the interior against one of the nation’s top teams.

“TCU has a great team and a very good chance to be in the Final Four, with two players who’ll likely be first round picks” head coach Keitha Adams said. “I’m disappointed we didn’t play them tougher. It’s time to get to work.”

The Miners got on the board with an and-one finish from Mbengue, but early turnovers allowed TCU to build momentum. UTEP competed defensively in stretches but committed nine turnovers in the opening frame, trailing 21–11 after one.

UTEP continued to fight in the second quarter but ran into a scoring drought over the final 4:30 while TCU closed the half on an 11–0 run. Mbengue anchored the effort inside with seven first-half rebounds, but the Miners entered the break down 43–18 after shooting 26 percent in the half.

UTEP opened the third quarter with active possessions and early baskets from Mbengue and Legions, but the Miners were unable to sustain consistency as the period progressed. Despite continued effort on the glass and stretches of solid half-court defense, TCU gradually extended its lead behind a series of perimeter makes and transition opportunities. UTEP went to the fourth quarter trailing 69–31.

The Miners remained engaged defensively in the final quarter and continued generating turnovers, but offensive flow remained difficult to establish. A late scoring drought and an 8–0 closing stretch from the Horned Frogs sealed the outcome as UTEP fell 95–40.

UTEP finished the afternoon shooting 24.2 percent from the field, 5.9 percent from three, and 77.8 percent at the line, while collecting 39 rebounds and forcing 15 turnovers.

TCU was led by Olivia Miles, who recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Maddie Scherr added a game-high 21 points, while Marta Suarez and Taylor Bigby each reached double figures to help pace the Horned Frogs.

UP NEXT

UTEP continues nonconference play with a second straight road test at BYU (Dec. 13) before returning to the Don Haskins Center for two home matchups against UC Irvine (Dec. 18) and NAIA opponent University of the Southwest (Dec. 29) to close out its nonconference schedule.