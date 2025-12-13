Miners Drop Road Contest at BYU, 81–46

PROVO, Utah -- The UTEP women’s basketball team closed its road trip on Saturday afternoon with an 81–46 setback at BYU inside the Marriott Center. The Miners moved to 7–2 overall and 1–2 away from El Paso.

UTEP battled throughout the afternoon but struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm against BYU’s size and defensive pressure, shooting 30 percent from the field and committing 19 turnovers. Sirviva Legions led the Miners with 13 points, four rebounds, and a team-high three assists. Ndack Mbengue added six points and a team-best seven rebounds, while Portia Adams chipped in six points as UTEP continued to compete against a Power Four opponent.

“Rough shooting day,” head coach Keitha Adams said. “BYU’s size caused us some problems. We got beat on the boards, which cannot happen against good teams.”

The opening quarter featured a defensive battle, with neither team finding much early offensive flow. BYU struck first from beyond the arc, while UTEP answered with interior looks from Mbengue and Legions. Despite holding the Cougars without a field goal for several stretches, the Miners trailed 13–6 at the end of the opening period.

UTEP continued to work for quality looks in the second quarter but ran into extended offensive droughts as BYU gradually built separation. The Miners forced turnovers but were unable to convert consistently, entering halftime down 42–14. Legions and Mbengue combined for 12 of UTEP’s 14 first-half points.

The Miners came out of the locker room with improved pace in the third quarter, stringing together multiple scoring possessions behind finishes from Legions, Mbengue, and Ivane Tensaie. UTEP continued to attack the paint and capitalize at the free-throw line, but BYU responded with timely perimeter shooting and second-chance points to maintain control. UTEP went to the fourth quarter trailing 62–33.

UTEP remained aggressive in the final period, getting contributions from Heaven Samayoa-Mathis, Osadebamwen Igbinedion Omoruyi, and Brooklyn Terry, who knocked down a three-pointer midway through the quarter. The Miners continued to generate turnovers and push in transition, but BYU closed the game with steady scoring to secure the 81–46 decision.

UTEP finished the afternoon shooting 30 percent from the field, 25 percent from three-point range, and 63.6 percent at the free-throw line, adding 29 rebounds and forcing 18 turnovers.

BYU was led by Olivia Hamlin, who scored a game-high 20 points. Kamrei Barber added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Sydney Benally dished out a game-high seven assists. Bolanle Yussuf pulled down a team-best nine rebounds and recorded two blocks for the Cougars.

UP NEXT

UTEP returns home to the Don Haskins Center to begin a two-game homestand, hosting UC Irvine on Thursday (Dec. 18) before welcoming NAIA opponent University of the Southwest (Dec. 29) to close out nonconference play.