Mountain West Conference reveals UTEP’s 2026 conference opponents; UTEP to host Oregon State

EL PASO, Texas - The Mountain West Conference announced UTEP’s league foes for the 2026 season on Thursday.

Mountain West foes coming to the Sun Bowl are Hawai’i, Nevada, San Jose State and Wyoming.

The Miners will hit the road to take on Air Force, New Mexico, NIU and UNLV.

In nonconference action, UTEP will host Oregon State and Texas Southern, while playing at Power Four programs Michigan and Oklahoma.

Five of the Miners’ opponents advanced to postseason play in 2025.

Hawai’i (8-4) will play in the Hawai’i Bowl (vs. Cal on Dec. 24), Michigan (9-3) is in the Citrus Bowl (vs. Texas on Dec. 31), New Mexico (9-3) plays in the Rate Bowl ( vs. Minnesota on Dec. 26), Oklahoma (10-2) is in the College Football Playoff (vs. Alabama on Dec. 19) and UNLV (10-3) will play in the Frisco Bowl (vs. Ohio on Dec. 23).

Oklahoma is No. 8 in the latest AP poll, Michigan is No. 18, and New Mexico and UNLV are receiving votes.

The Lobos and Rebels were Mountain West regular-season co-champions.

The Orange and Blue will face Michigan and Oregon State for the first time, while the Miners will renew old rivalries in ’26.

QUICK NOTES – RIVALRIES RENEWED

Air Force – 16th all-time meeting, first since 1995

Hawai’i – 32nd all-time meeting, first since 2004

Nevada – fifth all-time meeting, first since 2019

New Mexico – 81st all-time meeting, first since 2022

San Jose State – 11th all-time meeting, first since 2004

UNLV – 10th all-time meeting, first since 2023

Wyoming – 34th all-time meeting, first since 1995

UTEP will face NIU for the first time since 1996.

UTEP officially joins the Mountain West on July 1, 2026, following a 20-year run in Conference USA.