NMSU’s Morane Dossou named CUSA Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas - Following a career-best performance against Saint Mary’s on Saturday afternoon, junior forward Morane Dossou was named Conference USA Player of the Week.

Earning her fifth start of the season, she recorded 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting, while pulling in 17 rebounds, all personal Division-I bests.

Alongside these career bests for the Charleville-Mézières, France, native, she also posted new personal highs in minutes played (33), assists (6) and blocks (2).

Dossou is one of just four players in CUSA this season to haul in 17 or more rebounds. She tallied the most caroms by an Aggie since Fanta Gassama pulled in 17 in the 2024 CUSA Championships semifinals (March 14, 2024).

Her six assists tied the NM State high for a single game this season, while producing the most efficient double-digit scoring effort for the Crimson & White (87.5%) on the year.

Becoming the first Aggie to earn player of the week honors this season, this is the first such award for NM State since March 9, 2025, when Molly Kaiser collected her fifth Player of the Week en route to winning Conference USA Player of the Year.

The Aggies return to action on Dec. 29, taking on Eastern New Mexico in a home bout.

Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. from the Pan American Center, with the game streaming live on ESPN+ and live stats available at nmstatesports.com/stats.