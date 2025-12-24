BYU running back LJ Martin will not play in Pop-Tarts Bowl

ORLANDO, Florida - El Pasoan and Canutillo grad LJ Martin will not suit up with his BYU Cougars when the team takes the field at the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed the team's star running back will miss the game as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

The Cougars will face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Martin was voted the Big 12's Offensive Player of the Year after a phenomenal junior season.

He rushed for a total of 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In his three seasons at BYU, Martin has rushed for 2,541 yards and 26 total touchdowns.

Sitake says Martin is still weighing a decision between entering the NFL draft or returning to BYU for his senior year.