Duke Blue Devils arrive to El Paso as Sun Bowl nears

EL PASO, Texas - The 92nd edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is five days away, and the Duke Blue Devils were the first team to arrive to the Sun City.

The team was welcomed to their hotel by mariachis and folklorico dancers.

Duke head coach Manny Diaz donned a blue sombrero as he danced along with the folklorico dancers.

The Blue Devils are representing the ACC and will face the Arizona State Sun Devils Wednesday, December 31 at noon.

Duke finished the regular season with an 8-5 record while also winning the ACC conference championship game.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are scheduled to arrive in El Paso Saturday afternoon.