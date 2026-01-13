Tuesday Hoops: El Paso Tigers top San Elizario Eagles; Andress girls team gets district win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - It was another big night of high school hoops in the Borderland.

At El Paso High School, the Tigers picked up their 14th win of the season after defeating the San Elizario Eagles, 74-28.

The Tigers improved their overall record to 14-5.

On the girls side, El Paso lost a district matchup against the Andress Eagles, 42-20.

It was the first district win of the season for the Eagles.