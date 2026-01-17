NMSU earns first road win of the season at Delaware, 97-68

NEWARK, Delaware - NM State secured its first road win of the 2025–26 season this afternoon, rolling past Delaware, 97–68, inside the Bob Carpenter Center.

The Aggies delivered one of their most complete performances of the season, placing five players in double figures while posting season highs as a team in field-goal percentage, three-point shooting, and made three-pointers.

NM State shot 57% from the field and knocked down 14 three-pointers at a 50% clip, while also finishing a perfect 11-11 from the free-throw line.

The Aggies controlled the contest from start to finish, never trailing and leading for the entirety of the game.

After a tight opening stretch, NM State began to create separation midway through the first half.

A sustained run sparked by three-pointers from Elijah Elliott and Jayland Randall, along with interior finishes by Julius Mims, helped the Aggies push the margin to double digits. With the offense clicking, NM State closed the half on a strong note, using baskets from Jae’Coby Osborne and Randall to take a commanding 49–30 advantage into the locker room.

The Aggies wasted little time extending the lead after the break. Early second-half scoring from Jemel Jones and Anthony Wrzeszcz ignited another push, while Elliott continued to stretch the floor from beyond the arc.

NM State’s lead ballooned to as many as 29 points as the Aggies consistently answered any Delaware response with timely shooting and ball movement.

NM State finished the afternoon with 19 assists on 36 made field goals, moving the ball efficiently against the Blue Hens’ defense.

Julius Mims anchored the effort inside, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds to record his fourth double-double of the season, the most by any Aggie this year.

Five Aggies reached double figures in the win, marking the first time this season NM State has accomplished the feat. The balanced scoring output, paired with efficient shooting and disciplined execution, allowed the Aggies to pull away comfortably and secure the road victory.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

Ball security proved pivotal for NM State, as the Aggies turned the ball over just four times, a season low.

The Aggies shot a season-high 57% from the field and 50% from three-point range while connecting on a season-best 14 three-pointers in the contest. This game features eight different Aggies that recoreded a three point field goal on the day.

With five players scoring in double figures, NM State achieved the milestone for the first time this season.

NM State’s 11-11 performance from the free-throw line marked the first perfect free-throw shooting game of the season for the Aggies.

Julius Mims had another impressive showing for the Aggies as he posted 13 points going a perfect 6-6 from the field and added 10 rebounds to secure his fourth double-double of the season, which ranks as a team high.

Scoring 97 points on the day, this marks the highest number of points scored agasint a D-I team this season so far.