NMSU suffers home loss against Missouri State, 84-75

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies will look to rebound following Thursday's loss at home against the Missouri State Bears, 84-75.

Thursday's game was the start of a three game homestand for the Aggies.

NMSU played catchup the majority of the first half, but was able to rally and cut Missouri State's lead to just two points at the half, 33-31.

The Aggies would take the lead early in the second half before the Bears would go on a run late in the game to secure their 5th win in conference play.

NMSU's Jemel Jones was the team's leading scorer with 28 points.

NMSU drops to 3-5 in conference play, 10-8 overall.

The Aggies will next host the FIU Panthers Saturday at the Pan American Center with tipoff scheduled for 12 p.m.