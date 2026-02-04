NMSU caps off recruiting period on National Signing Day 2026

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State football announced the addition of three signees on Wednesday, completing its 2026 recruiting class with a total of 39 newcomers.

The class includes student‑athletes added during the early signing period as well as through the January transfer portal window.

The Aggies’ 2026 class features 26 transfers from FBS and FCS programs, four junior college transfers and six true freshmen from the high school ranks.

NM State will welcome 19 offensive players, 15 defensive players and two specialists.

Positionally, the class includes two quarterbacks, three running backs, three tight ends, four wide receivers, seven offensive linemen, three defensive tackles, three defensive ends/jacks, two linebackers, three safeties, four cornerbacks, one kicker and one punter.

The complete list of signees is provided below.

OFFENSE

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Class Hometown / Previous School *Trey Hedden QB 6-3 225 Jr. Tampa, Fla. / Furman Kalani McLeod QB 6-2 205 So. Vacaville, Calif. / Diablo Valley College *James Jones RB 6-1 205 R-Sr. Baltimore, Md. / Delaware State *Xavier Rucker@ RB 5-11 195 Fr. Acworth, Ga. / Allatoona HS *Terrell Washington Jr. RB 5-11 205 R-Jr. Wylie, Texas / Iowa *Ray Lotten TE 6-5 240 R-Jr. New Orleans, La. / Sam Houston *Carson Su’esu’e TE 6-5 240 R-Fr. Oakley, Calif. / Oklahoma State *Josiah Thomas TE 6-2 215 So. Austin, Texas / Western Carolina *Devin Ellison WR 6-0 190 R-Sr. Canton, Ga. / Washington State *Myles Libman WR 6-0 185 R-Jr. Scottsdale, Ariz. / Stanford *Lyndon Ravare WR 6-0 165 Sr. Victorville, Calif. / Kennesaw State JaDarius Sanders^@ WR 6-2 175 Fr. El Paso, Texas / El Dorado HS *Mark Chapman OL 6-3 300 R-Sr. Guilford, Conn. / Columbia Isaiah Garcia Perez^@ OL 6-4 330 Fr. Broomfield, Colo. / Broomfield HS *Tyler Keinath OL 6-2 318 Gr. Elk Grove, Calif. / Boise State *Luke Moise OL 6-3 300 Jr. Miami, Fla. / Wofford *Armond Owens OL 6-5 310 Jr. Missouri City, Texas / Grambling State Caleb Pyfrom OL 6-5 325 R-So. Omaha, Neb. / Garden City CC *James Williams OL 6-3 320 Jr. Moore, Okla. / UTEP

DEFENSE

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Class Hometown / Previous School Jordan-Lebron Downey DL 6-2 280 Jr. Oakville, Canada / Livingstone College *Kaian Roberts-Day DL 6-3 295 R-Sr. Festus, Mo. / UTSA *Jeremiah Sandiford DL 6-0 290 Sr. Colorado Springs, Colo. / Tennessee Tech *Vic Shaw DE/J 6-3 240 R-Jr. Texarkana, Ark. / UTSA Zhakius Thomas DE/J 6-2 250 Jr. San Antonio, Texas / Trinity Valley CC Jamaun Thompson@ DE/J 6-2 230 Fr. Sarasota, Fla. / Booker HS Fa’apaia Fualema LB 6-0 225 Jr. Waipahu, Hawaii / Foothill College *Jaylyn Manning^@ LB 6-1 230 Fr. Desoto, Texas / Duncanville HS *Tayden Barnes S 5-9 185 R-Jr. Amarillo, Texas / Cincinnati *RJ Chapman S 6-0 190 R-Sr. Accokeek, Md. / Merrimack *Garrett Stennett^@ S 5-11 180 Fr. Pflugerville, Texas / Weiss HS *Amaurey Brooks CB 6-0 180 R-So. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Fordham *Izzy Clark-White CB 6-0 170 R-Jr. Camden, N.J. / Monmouth *Javon Gillespie CB 6-0 170 R-Jr. Columbia, S.C. / East Texas A&M De’Marcus Peters CB 5-10 175 R-Sr. Humble, Texas / Texas A&M - Kingsville

SPECIAL TEAMS

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Class Hometown / Previous School *Ilya Uvaydov K 5-8 175 R-Sr. Gilbert, Ariz. / Utah Tech *Brody Richter P 6-3 210 R-Sr. Scottsdale, Ariz. / Minnesota

* Spring recruiting period addition

^ Joining program in Summer 2026

@ True freshman

