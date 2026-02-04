Skip to Content
NMSU caps off recruiting period on National Signing Day 2026

nmsu generic helmet pic 1
Published 5:08 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - NM State football announced the addition of three signees on Wednesday, completing its 2026 recruiting class with a total of 39 newcomers.

The class includes student‑athletes added during the early signing period as well as through the January transfer portal window.

The Aggies’ 2026 class features 26 transfers from FBS and FCS programs, four junior college transfers and six true freshmen from the high school ranks.

NM State will welcome 19 offensive players, 15 defensive players and two specialists.

Positionally, the class includes two quarterbacks, three running backs, three tight ends, four wide receivers, seven offensive linemen, three defensive tackles, three defensive ends/jacks, two linebackers, three safeties, four cornerbacks, one kicker and one punter.

The complete list of signees is provided below.

OFFENSE

NamePos.Ht.Wt.ClassHometown / Previous School
*Trey HeddenQB6-3225Jr.Tampa, Fla. / Furman
Kalani McLeodQB6-2205So.Vacaville, Calif. / Diablo Valley College
*James JonesRB6-1205R-Sr.Baltimore, Md. / Delaware State
*Xavier Rucker@RB5-11195Fr.Acworth, Ga. / Allatoona HS
*Terrell Washington Jr.RB5-11205R-Jr.Wylie, Texas / Iowa
*Ray LottenTE6-5240R-Jr.New Orleans, La. / Sam Houston
*Carson Su’esu’eTE6-5240R-Fr.Oakley, Calif. / Oklahoma State
*Josiah ThomasTE6-2215So.Austin, Texas / Western Carolina
*Devin EllisonWR6-0190R-Sr.Canton, Ga. / Washington State
*Myles LibmanWR6-0185R-Jr.Scottsdale, Ariz. / Stanford
*Lyndon RavareWR6-0165Sr.Victorville, Calif. / Kennesaw State
JaDarius Sanders^@WR6-2175Fr.El Paso, Texas / El Dorado HS
*Mark ChapmanOL6-3300R-Sr.Guilford, Conn. / Columbia
Isaiah Garcia Perez^@OL6-4330Fr.Broomfield, Colo. / Broomfield HS
*Tyler KeinathOL6-2318Gr.Elk Grove, Calif. / Boise State
*Luke MoiseOL6-3300Jr.Miami, Fla. / Wofford
*Armond OwensOL6-5310Jr.Missouri City, Texas / Grambling State
Caleb PyfromOL6-5325R-So.Omaha, Neb. / Garden City CC
*James WilliamsOL6-3320Jr.Moore, Okla. / UTEP

DEFENSE

NamePos.Ht.Wt.ClassHometown / Previous School
Jordan-Lebron DowneyDL6-2280Jr.Oakville, Canada / Livingstone College
*Kaian Roberts-DayDL6-3295R-Sr.Festus, Mo. / UTSA
*Jeremiah SandifordDL6-0290Sr.Colorado Springs, Colo. / Tennessee Tech
*Vic ShawDE/J6-3240R-Jr.Texarkana, Ark. / UTSA
Zhakius ThomasDE/J6-2250Jr.San Antonio, Texas / Trinity Valley CC
Jamaun Thompson@DE/J6-2230Fr.Sarasota, Fla. / Booker HS
Fa’apaia FualemaLB6-0225Jr.Waipahu, Hawaii / Foothill College
*Jaylyn Manning^@LB6-1230Fr.Desoto, Texas / Duncanville HS
*Tayden BarnesS5-9185R-Jr.Amarillo, Texas / Cincinnati
*RJ ChapmanS6-0190R-Sr.Accokeek, Md. / Merrimack
*Garrett Stennett^@S5-11180Fr.Pflugerville, Texas / Weiss HS
*Amaurey BrooksCB6-0180R-So.Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Fordham
*Izzy Clark-WhiteCB6-0170R-Jr.Camden, N.J. / Monmouth
*Javon GillespieCB6-0170R-Jr.Columbia, S.C. / East Texas A&M
De’Marcus PetersCB5-10175R-Sr.Humble, Texas / Texas A&M - Kingsville

SPECIAL TEAMS

NamePos.Ht.Wt.ClassHometown / Previous School
*Ilya UvaydovK5-8175R-Sr.Gilbert, Ariz. / Utah Tech
*Brody RichterP6-3210R-Sr.Scottsdale, Ariz. / Minnesota

* Spring recruiting period addition

^ Joining program in Summer 2026

@ True freshman

For complete coverage of the NM State football program, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics - and follow the Aggies on Facebook (NM State Football), Twitter (@NMStateFootball) and Instagram (@NMStateFB). 

