UTEP Women’s basketball falls in rout to La. Tech 87-48

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The UTEP Miners Women's basketball team lost their 8th game in their past 9 after getting routed by Louisiana Tech on Thursday night.

The Miners lead after the first quarter 13-12, but the Lady Techsters caught fire from three and hit 13 of 21 from outside. They lead by 14 at halftime and didn't let up after, leading by as many as 40 in the game.

UTEP was lead by Mary Moses Amaniyo with 11 points and was the only Miner in double figures. La. Tech had four in double figures, lead by Jianna Morris with 21.