Rhinos owner Cory Herman serves as ice expert for NHL outdoor games

EL PASO, Texas - Since 2022 El Paso Rhinos owner Cory Herman has helped setup the ice for NHL games played not indoors, but outside in the elements.

It all started in 2021, the year El Paso was awarded a pre-season NHL game.

NHL officials were impressed with how Herman was able to maintain an ice rink at the County Coliseum Events Center in South Central El Paso.

It's not an easy task maintaining an ice rink in the desert, but Herman got the job done, and for more than 20 years, he's helped grow the sport of hockey in El Paso.

Herman was selected to be part of the NHL outdoor crew, and he's helped setup the ice for more than 11 NHL games played at outdoor stadiums.

"To be a part of this is very rewarding, and it's just an unbelievable experience," Herman said.

Herman has learned so much in helping during those outdoor games games that it's been beneficial for El Paso's own ice rink.

"You kind of learn different things on how to to make an ice rink run more efficient and better," Herman said. "It's really helped us a lot because all the teams that come to play the Rhinos always compliment us that we have the best ice around."

Herman will have a busy schedule come next season.

NHL outdoor games in the 2026-27 season will be the Heritage Classic in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the Winter Classic in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the Stadium Series at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"It will be just another great experience, and a great learning experience as well," Herman said.