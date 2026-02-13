NMSU baseball falls in season opener at Baylor, 15-2

WACO, Texas - On Opening Day, NM State traveled to Baylor Ballpark on Friday, Feb. 13, where a historic individual effort proved too much to overcome in a 15-2 defeat.

The Aggies hung around early behind a strong start on the mound from Colton Sneddon but were unable to counter Baylor’s two big scoring frames in the third and fourth.

NM State opened the 2026 season with two scoreless innings on both sides, as Colton Sneddon delivered a pair of shutout frames, allowing just one hit with no walks.

The Aggies put a pair of runners aboard early but couldn’t capitalize before Baylor struck in the form of five runs in the bottom of the third, including the first of three grand slams from Baylor first baseman Tyce Armstrong.

The Aggies’ highlight came in the sixth when Bryce Campbell hit a home run to left field – a two‑run that scored Boston Vest after he was hit by a pitch.

Dylan Weekly provided two strong relief innings with five strikeouts and no runs allowed. NM State finished with three hits and committed no errors.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Bryce Campbell hit the team’s first home run of the season, marking his seventh as an Aggie. Dating back to the final game of last season, Campbell has now homered in two straight contests.

Friday represented the fifth time that Colton Sneddon tossed two or more innings in a single outing.

Dylan Weekly’s five strikeouts are a new career high for the right-hander from the Land of Enchantment.

UP NEXT

NM State will return to Baylor Ballpark on Saturday at 1 p.m. MT for the second game of the weekend series. The game will stream live on ESPN+.