Americas punches ticket to Sweet 16 of girls basketball playoffs

EL PASO, Texas - The Americas Trail Blazers are moving on to the next round of the Class 5A Division 1 girls basketball playoffs.

Thursday, Americas defeated Wichita Falls Legacy in the area round by a final score of 56-43.

The game was played in Andrews, Texas.

Americas will move on to the Sweet 16 of the playoffs and will face the winner of the game between Denton Ryan and Cleburne.

Girls basketball playoffs Thursday scores:

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Americas 56 Wichita Falls Legacy 43

CLASS 4A DIVISION 1

Riverside 25 Canyon 88

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Mountain View 14 Canyon Randall 63