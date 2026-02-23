UTEP’s Joe Golding & NMSU’s Jason Hooten respond to Battle of I-10 scuffle

EL PASO, Texas - The Battle of I-10 fallout continued Monday as both head coaches responded to questions about the scuffle that happened after the game.

NMSU won the game 67-63, and during the team handshakes, UTEP head coach Joe Golding appeared upset and began to argue with NMSU head coach Jason Hooten.

The two head coaches had to be separated as well as the players.

After the game Hooten said he and Golding are good friends and he was confident that the two would talk later that night, but that didn't happen.

At Monday's NMSU news conference, Hooten said he hasn't spoken with Golding since the conclusion of the game, and that he won't be the one to reach out.

Golding had no comment about the incident following Saturday's game, but he did address it during Monday's media availability.

Golding explained why he was upset, and the reason was due to a comment an NMSU player made at the end of the game.

The NMSU player later apologized to Golding.

When asked if he's reached out to Hooten, Golding said he has not and that he has no plans to reach out either.

The Miners and Aggies will now go their separate ways as they continue Conference USA play.

Both teams are 6-10 in conference play and are on the bubble of not qualifying for the conference tournament.

Each team has four games left to play.

Thursday, UTEP is at Middle Tennessee, while NMSU is at Western Kentucky.