Boys High School Basketball Playoffs: Andress & Burges punch ticket to Sweet 16

EL PASO, Texas - Seven El Paso teams took the court Friday as the area round of the boys high school basketball playoffs continued.

When all was said and done, only two El Paso schools would advance to the next round.

Andress and Burges won their respective area round games to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Class 5A Division 2 playoffs.

If both teams win in the next round, the two teams could face each other in the Elite 8 of the tournament.

Unfortunately, the season came to an end for the other 5 El Paso schools.

Franklin, Eastwood, Chapin, Americas, and Clint were all eliminated on Friday.

Scores from below are from Friday:

CLASS 6A DIVISION 1

Franklin 35 V.R. Eaton 64

CLASS 6A DIVISION 2

Eastwood 58 Mansfield 76

CLASS 5A DIVISION 1

Americas 38 Amarillo 40

Chapin 54 Amarillo Tascosa 63

CLASS 5A DIVISION 2

Andress 69 Wylie 64

Burges 74 Amarillo Palo Duro 72

CLASS 4A DIVISION 2

Clint 37 Pampa 53