AEW returns to El Paso; one-on-one interview with AEW champion MJF

EL PASO, Texas - AEW returns to El Paso Wednesday for AEW Dynamite.

The nationally televised wrestling show will be broadcast live on TBS.

This is the third time AEW brings their premiere weekly wrestling show to El Paso.

The first two events took place at the El Paso County Coliseum, but this year for the first time AEW will hold a wrestling event at the Don Haskins Center.

ABC-7 sports director Adrian Ochoa spoke with AEW champion, MJF about the upcoming show and what fans have to look forward to Wednesday at the Haskins Center.