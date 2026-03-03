High School Basketball Playoffs: Burges punches ticket to Elite 8

EL PASO, Texas - And then there was one!

The Burges Mustangs pulled off another upset Tuesday taking down the Fort Worth Brewer Bears in the Sweet 16 of the Class 5A division 2 playoffs.

Final score was 44-40.

The Mustangs advance to the Elite 8 of the state tournament and will face Mansfield Summit in the regional final.

The winner of that game will advance to the Final Four.

Mansfield Summit defeated the Andress Eagles in the regional semifinal by a final score of 63-46.

Burges is now the only team from El Paso remaining in the playoffs.

The Mustangs will face a tough Mansfield Summit team that is the defending state champions, and is ranked 7th in the state in Class 5A.