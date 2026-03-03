One-on-one with AEW’s Thunder Rosa; AEW returns to El Paso for AEW Dynamite

EL PASO, Texas - AEW returns to El Paso Wednesday night for AEW Dynamite.

The show will take place at the Don Haskins Center and will start at 5:30 p.m.

This is the third time AEW brings their weekly wrestling show to El Paso.

The event will be shown worldwide and televised nationally on TBS and streamed on HBO Max.

ABC-7 spoke with AEW wrestler Thunder Rosa about what fans can expect at the show and her upcoming title match against AEW champion Thekla.