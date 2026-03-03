Skip to Content
Sports

One-on-one with AEW’s Thunder Rosa; AEW returns to El Paso for AEW Dynamite

By
New
Published 9:13 PM

EL PASO, Texas - AEW returns to El Paso Wednesday night for AEW Dynamite.

The show will take place at the Don Haskins Center and will start at 5:30 p.m.

This is the third time AEW brings their weekly wrestling show to El Paso.

The event will be shown worldwide and televised nationally on TBS and streamed on HBO Max.

ABC-7 spoke with AEW wrestler Thunder Rosa about what fans can expect at the show and her upcoming title match against AEW champion Thekla.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Adrian Ochoa

Adrian Ochoa is ABC-7’s Sports Director.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.